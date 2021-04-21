Belleville man shot and killed outside East St. Louis senior center

A 33-year-old Belleville man was gunned down outside the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center.

Illinois State Police have not released the man’s identity, but said he died at a St. Louis hospital Monday. No arrests have been made, according to police.

East St. Louis Police responded to the shooting call, but has not released any details.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened on the parking lot of the senior center, which is located at 67855 State Street in East St. Louis.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting death is asked to call state police at 618-571 -4124 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.