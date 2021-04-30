Man charged in shooting death of Jaylon McKenzie, promising East St. Louis athlete

A man has been charged in connection with the death of promising metro-east football player, Jaylon McKenzie.

Jaylen Staten, 20, was charged Friday in a Madison County Circuit Court with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He currently is being held in St. Clair County Jail on an unrelated charge, according to Madison County court documents.

Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

McKenzie, who was 14 and had just graduated from middle school at the time of his death, but already had drawn the attention of major college football programs. An October 2018 issue of Sports Illustrated declared him one of “six teens who will rule the future of sports.”

According to Illinois State Police, McKenzie was struck by a stray bullet while attending a graduation party in the 600 block of 3rd Street in Venice on May 4, 2019. He died shortly after at an area hospital.

A 15-year-old girl also was hit, police said at the time, but her name and condition has never been made public.

McKenzie’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, of Belleville, said her son attended the party with friends after an eighth-grade dance and was told that he was trying to leave when fight broke out. She said the party was supervised by the home owner, who called the police and stopped the party.

That’s when McKenzie was struck by a bullet fired into a crowd, police said at the time.

The senseless killings in our inner-cities across the U.S. has to STOP I’ve known @jaymckenzie06 since he was toddlerI’m heartbroken SIP son. I love you kids @Football_Flyers #pray4ourkids #pray4estlouis #risingstar️ — Coach Sunk (@DarrenSunkett) May 5, 2019

“Jaylon did everything right. If he did anything wrong, I didn’t know about it,” Sukeena Gunner, Jaylon’s mother, said at the time. “He got up every morning, went to school, did his work. He never rode with anyone else; I’d take him to school, or sometimes my husband, and we’d pick him up. Then the next day, we’d do it all over again.”

Though he not yet played a down of high school football, McKenzie already had received scholarship offers from both the University of Illinois and University of Missouri.

Though he had attended Central Jr. High in Belleville as of the previous fall, there was some question about where he would play his high school football. Based on social media posts and college recruitment web sites like 24/7 Sports, however, it appeared he was bound for East St. Louis Senior High.

He since transferred to Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis for the spring 2019 semester.

Philip Lasseigne, communications director for the Madison County State’s Attorney, said no other information regarding the circumstances that led investigators to Staten would be released until their probe is complete.