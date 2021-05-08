Body found on road near Edwardsville, Major Case Squad activated

The Major Case Squad of Great St. Louis was activated early Saturday morning after a passerby discovered the body of a dead woman on an Edwardsville road.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received the call at 5:49 a.m. that the woman was lying at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road, just outside Edwardsville city limits.

Sheriff’s deputies did an initial investigation at the scene and, based on the nature of the woman’s injuries and the suspicion of foul play, called in the Major Case Squad.

Police described the yet-to-be identified Black woman is described as being between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She has tattoos and jewelry.

Anyone with information about woman’s identity or the circumstances surrounding her death are asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433.

Sheriff’s Department Capt. David Vucich is the deputy commander leading the investigation.

This is a breaking story. Please return to bnd.com for additional details as they become available.