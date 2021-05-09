Woman found dead near Edwardsville is identified, had been reported missing

The woman who’s body was found on a roadway near Edwardsville on Saturday morning had been reported missing from Roswell, Georgia on May 8.

Illinois law enforcement officials identified the woman as Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, evidence found at he scene and help from the Illinois Department of Family Services led to her identification.

Still missing, however, is Dixon’s husband, Luther (Luke) Lee Henderson Jr., 39, also of Roswell. According to the Sheriff’s Department release, he is “still at large and missing.”

Dixon’s body was reported to police by a passer by who saw her lying at the intersection of Goshen Road and Illinois 143, just outside Edwardsville city limits, at 5:49 a.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies did an initial investigation at the scene and, based on the nature of her injuries and the suspicion of foul play, called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Sheriff’s Department Capt. David Vucich, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad in charge of the investigation, issued an appeal to the public for information that would lead to Dixon’s identity.

Included was a detailed description of her tattoos. A tattoo on Dixon’s left arm appeared to say “Tyler Tyson Tyger,“ and another on her right forearm said “Christ First.” On her lower right calf, there was a possible astrological sign for the month of Cancer, similar to inverted sixes. There was a tattoo on her chest in cursive apparently saying “King Luke.”

There is no evidence at this time that Dixon and Henderson had any ties to the metro east, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Attempts to reach the Sheriff’s Department and the Major Case Squad for additional information on Sunday were unsuccessful. According to the Sheriff’s Department release, however, the investigation is ongoing and few details will be released.

Anyone who may have information about Dixon’s death or the whereabouts and well-being of Henderson are asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433.