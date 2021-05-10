Charges in Sauget MotoMart murder could come this week, investigator says

A deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says charges may be filed soon in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old man in Sauget after midnight on Sunday.

Terrell Vance, 46, was shot as he was getting out of his car at the Moto Mart located at 1320 Mississippi Ave. at about 12:25 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

No one has been identified as a suspect in the alleged murder. The location of two “persons of interest” and their vehicles on Monday, however, came as lead investigator Jesse Phillips said evidence will be presented to county prosecutors by Wednesday.

”We have recovered the vehicles we were looking for and we also have the people we were looking for,” said Phillips, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad and deputy chief of the Shiloh Police Department. “We will continue following up on leads and we will present our case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for review within 48 hours.”

A press release was issued by the Major Case Squad Sunday asking the public for help identifying two men whose images were captured by security camera footage at the gas station.

The release said one of the men was driving a gray minivan with damage to the front driver’s side. It may have been a Dodge or a Chrysler. The other man was driving a Chevrolet passenger car with black rims.

Police did not say, however, why they were looking for the men or their vehicles.

Phillips said the investigation is ongoing and asked again that anyone with information about the shooting to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-2681.