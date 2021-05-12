Woman found dead near Edwardsville was likely murdered in Georgia, investigators say

Metro-east police investigating the death of a woman found on a roadway east of Edwardsville last weekend, now believe she was murdered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis disbanded its investigation Wednesday and turned the case over to authorities in the Atlanta City Police Department.

Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, had been reported missing from Roswell, Georgia, on May 8, along with her husband, Luther “Luke” Dixon.

Luke Dixon remains at large, according to police.

Dixon’s body was reported to police by a passer by who saw her lying at the intersection of Goshen Road and Illinois 143 at 5:49 a.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies did an initial investigation at the scene and, based on the nature of her injuries and the suspicion of foul play, called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, evidence suggested the homicide took place in Atlanta. Law enforcement officials there will continue the investigation.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. David Vucich, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad in charge of the investigation locally, said he could not provide additional information about that evidence.

“I can’t release anything about the investigation. I can’t discuss that,” he said Wednesday.

Upon the discovery of Dixon’s body, the Major Case Squad pleaded with the public for information that could help lead to her identity. The plea included detailed description of her multiple tattoos, one of which depicted a crown above the words “King Luke.”

There is no evidence at this time that Tykeisha or Luke Dixon had any ties to the metro-east, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts and well-being of Henderson are asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 oronline at www.StopCrimeATL.com. For further information on the homicide, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at apd-publicaffairs@atlantaga.gov.