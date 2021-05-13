Man found shot in East St. Louis vacant lot later died at hospital

Police say a man was shot just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Market Street in East St. Louis.

Officers found the victim, believed to be in his 30s, laying on the ground in front of a vacant lot. He was breathing, but in need of medical attention, East St. Louis Police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital by ambulance where he died several hours later, police said.

Police have not established a motive for the shooting. This is the city’s 13th homicide of 2021.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the shooting death is asked to call state police at 618-571 -4124 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.