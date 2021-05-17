Two more shot at Cahokia Heights apartment complex

A teenage boy and an adult female were shot near Greystone Drive and old Missouri Road in Cahokia Heights on Sunday night, police said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known to police.

Investigators have not established a motive for the shooting nor have they identified any suspects, said Ben Callahan, assistant chief of police for Cahokia Heights.

Calls reporting multiple gun shots in the area were made to the police department at about 9:30 p.m., Callahan said. When officers arrived on scene they found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

“Two people were struck by gunfire, a 15-year old male and a 26-year old female,” Callahan said.

He did not release the victim’s names.

There has been an uptick in shootings in the old Alorton area near or at the Greystone Apartment complex. Callahan said the department is “doing all we can” to stop the shootings, but that police need cooperation from the public.

“If you see something, say something,” Callahan said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Cahokia Heights Police at 618-332-1185.