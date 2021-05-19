Charges filed in East St. Louis double homicide

A Nashville, Tennessee man was charged Wednesday in a double murder in East St. Louis.

Orlando M. Ladd Jr., 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Charlie Howard, 29, and Martinel Labon, 27, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office.

The shootings took place at approximately 3:12 a.m. March 13 at the Samuel Gompers public housing complex, 450 N. Sixth St. in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Police found Howard shot to death in front the 13 Building at the Gompers Homes. Labon was found shot in front of the 16 Building and later died at an area hospital.

Ladd’s bond has been set at $1 million, and he remains in custody in the Rutherford County Jail in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, awaiting extradition.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, the East St Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner, and St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office investigated the case.

Anyone with additional information should contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

BND reporter Carolyn Smith contributed to this story.