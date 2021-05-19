Police investigate shooting death of Belleville man in East St. Louis

A 24-year old Belleville man was found shot to death in his car before daylight Wednesday morning.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Marsean Rhodes. Rhodes was pronounced at the scene at 3:05 a.m., Dye said.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of St. Louis Avenue, East St. Louis, at 2:32 a.m. on a report that multiple shots had been fired.

Officers found Rhodes dead behind the driver’s seat of his car in the 1900 block, East St. Louis police said.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive. Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department or Illinois State Police at (618) 571-4124.

An anonymous call also can be placed to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS This is an anonymous tip line hat pays up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.