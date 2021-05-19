Cahokia Heights Police investigate shooting in old City View area of Cahokia

A 23-year old man was shot in the leg early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights.

Police received a report of shots fired in the old City View area in Cahokia at 5:40 a.m. They located the wounded victim as they arrived at the scene, Assistant Chief of Police Ben Callahan said.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle, Callahan said.

No immediate medical condition on the victim was available.

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him or why. Callahan said police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with any information surrounding this shooting incident is urged to call Cahokia Heights Police at 618-332-1185 or crime stopper at 1-866-371-TIPS. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.