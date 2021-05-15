Cahokia Heights man charged with murder in afternoon shooting in East St. Louis

A Cahokia Heights man was charged Saturday in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man found by East St. Louis Police on Wednesday near a vacant lot in the 1100 block of Market Street.

Trevor J. Anderson, 27, of 1990 Oaktree Ave., was charged by St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office with first-degree-murder in the shooting death of Jamil W. Gibbs. The three-count criminal complaint also charges Anderson with murder/intent to kill/injure and felon in possession of a weapon.

Anderson is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. Bail is set at $1 million.

East St. Louis Police said the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Gibbs on the ground near the lot. He was rushed by ambulance to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died hours later.