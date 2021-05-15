Crime

Cahokia Heights man charged with murder in afternoon shooting in East St. Louis

East St. Louis

A Cahokia Heights man was charged Saturday in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man found by East St. Louis Police on Wednesday near a vacant lot in the 1100 block of Market Street.

Trevor J. Anderson, 27, of 1990 Oaktree Ave., was charged by St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office with first-degree-murder in the shooting death of Jamil W. Gibbs. The three-count criminal complaint also charges Anderson with murder/intent to kill/injure and felon in possession of a weapon.

Anderson is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. Bail is set at $1 million.

East St. Louis Police said the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Gibbs on the ground near the lot. He was rushed by ambulance to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died hours later.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service