Man hit by gunfire, cars riddled with bullets during East St. Louis shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of North 75th Street that left one person with a gunshot wound and multiple cars riddled with bullet holes.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to 75th Street and MaryBelle Avenue Thursday to investigate a report of shots fired, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers at the scene encountered several angry people standing outside a house in the 800 block of N. 75th street. Multiple vehicles at the location had been damaged by gunfire..

One man was found with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. His current condition is not available.