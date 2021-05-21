Madison County man charged with animal cruelty, could face prison time

Multiple charges have been filed against a Wood River man stemming from an alleged animal cruelty case.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Philip P. Riley, 33, of Wood River has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act.

“Cruel, violent acts against defenseless animals are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” Haine said. “Madison County is home to numerous shelters and rescue organizations that provide care for animals in need, and there is absolutely no excuse for this kind of cruelty and abuse.”

In a press release issued by the Madison County’s State’s Attorney’s office, Riley is accused of purposely fracturing the femur on the rear right leg of his Great Dane and failed to seek veterinary care for the dog.

Under Illinois law, aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class 4 felony, and the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted, Riley could face up to three years in prison for the felony and six months in the Madison County Jail for the misdemeanor.

Haine thanked the Wood River Police Department and Assistant States Attorney Katie Warren for the investigation and prosecution of this case.