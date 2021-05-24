Officer who fatally shot suspect appears justified, Randolph Co. state’s attorney says

A man and killed by a Red Bud Police officer early Sunday morning was driving a motorcycle at an excessive speed and wearing a backpack full of methamphetamine.

That’s according to Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker, who held a news conference Monday afternoon at the county courthouse in Chester. He said preliminary information indicates the shooting was justified.

Red Bud Police Officer Luke Horrell shot Timothy J. Snyder, 27, of St. Charles, Missouri, just before 1:30 a.m. after Red Bud Officer Michael Collins struggled with Snyder. Snyder shot Collins in the leg, Walker said.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, where he was treated and released.

Horrell has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, per police department protocol.

“As I’ve told Mr. Snyder’s family ... this is not a closed book,” Walker said. “We are going to do our job here. ... We’re not going to just sweep anything under the rug. We’re going to do our job, but based upon the information that we have ... at this time, it certainly appears that the officers were justified in the use of force.”

The shooting did not follow a high-speed chase. Just after midnight, however, Randolph County, Red Bud and Chester police officers began watching and following Snyders’ motorcycle as he drove around at speeds of up to 103 mph in the vicinity of Red Bud, Chester, Ellis Grove and Ruma, Walker said.

Walker said Snyder was “all over the road,” and that he ran through multiple stop signs. Two attempts to stop him were made, but Snyder kept going.

Ultimately, Snyder ended up in a ditch at Powell Road and Clarence Drive in Red Bud, where his motorcycle got stuck in the mud. Collins stopped his squad car and confronted Snyder, which led to a struggle. Horrell deployed his taser, but that effort failed to bring the situation under control.

“During that struggle, the male suspect removed a 9 mm handgun from his waist area and shot Officer Collins in the right calf,” Walker said. “Officer Collins then radioed dispatch for an ambulance. Officer Horrell then told the suspect on repeated occasions to drop the weapon. He refused and Officer Horrell removed his 9 mm service weapon and discharged it four times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Red Bud Police officers do not have body cameras and the department’s squad cars do not have dashboard cameras. Walker said this is not uncommon in small jurisdictions.

Four members of Snyder’s family were present at the news conference. Afterward, they declined comment except to say that they were shocked by what happened and that they wished they could see body camera footage.

Illinois State Police investigators interviewed three witnesses who live in the area where the shooting occurred. All corroborated what the officers reported, Walker said.

Collins has been a police officer for 11 1/2 years, including more than a year with the Red Bud Police Department. Horrell, a nine-year veteran, has been with Red Bud for five years.

The motorcycle Snyder was driving had been reported stolen from St. Louis by an O’Fallon, Illinois man. His backpack contained scales, baggies, power tools and an unspecified amount of meth.

“It was a very large quantity of methamphetamine,” Walker said. “It was the biggest bag that I have ever seen. It was over 100 grams in my estimation ... It was a big, solid block.”

Snyder has previously been convicted of drug and weapons charges in both Illinois and Missouri.

The last officer-involved shooting in Randolph County was in the 1970s, said Sheriff Shannon Wolff.