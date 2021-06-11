Teen, three juveniles face murder charges in fatal Madison shooting

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Friday announced that three juveniles and an East St. Louis teenager were charged in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old Madison man on Monday.

The juveniles, who were not identified because of their age, are facing first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in juvenile court.

The fourth person, Derek L. Miller, 17, was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office with first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He has not yet been arrested.

Brian Koberna, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, wants anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts to call the Major Case Squad or Madison police.

Koberna said more more search warrants are likely in this case.

The victim, Gerald K. Wiley, was shot on Fourth Street in Madison and later died at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City from the bullet wounds he sustained.

A female passenger in the car with him at the time of the shooting was identified by the Major Case Squad Friday as his wife.

Koberna, who is a detective and lieutenant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that Wiley and his wife were at a gas station when Wiley came in contact with four suspects, one of whom he knew.

Wiley was robbed, Koberna said, and the juveniles initially fled from the scene of the robbery. Wiley then apparently tried to locate the juveniles, according to the police investigation.

“Miller shot at Wiley while he was driving on Fourth Street at Highland Avenue and his vehicle crashed into a tree on Fourth Street,” Koberna said.

Wiley got out of the vehicle and collapsed. His wife, who was taken to a St. Louis hospital for injures she sustained in the car crash, was reportedly in stable condition, the news release said.

The call came into the Madison Police Department as a shooting/accident in the 1700 block of Fourth Street at about 11:45 a.m.

Approximately 20 investigators with the Major Case Squad immediately were activated to assist with the investigation that culminated with charges announced Friday. Koberna praised all of the investigators involved for their energy and effort to bring closure to Wiley’s family.

“”This was a thorough and swift investigation with a quick resolution. We investigated over 60 leads and executed numerous search warrants with more likely forthcoming. This case was a good example of good old fashioned police work with persistence and dedication,” Koberna said in a statement.

The Major Case Squad asks that persons with any information regarding this case to call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750 or the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.