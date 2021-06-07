Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting death of a 35- year old man in Madison, police say.

Gerald S. Wiley of Madison was in his car with a female passenger on Fourth Street at about 11:45 a.m. Monday when police say an unknown assailant fired a gun at them. Wiley was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he died of bullet wounds.

Madison Police initially received the call that there was a shooting and a traffic accident in the 1700 block of Fourth Street.

The woman riding with Wiley also was injured when the vehicle crashed and was taken to a St. Louis area hospital. She is in stable condition, according to police.

Approximately 20 investigators with the Major Case Squad are investigating the shooting, with Detective Lt. Brian Koberna of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department leading as deputy commander.

According to a statement issued by the Major Case Squad, “significant progress” has been made and investigators are actively following leads it believes may lead to the identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this heinous crime is used o call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618 296-5544