Granite City man charged in shooting death after ‘road rage incident,’ police say

A Granite City man was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of a St. Louis County man who was shot in the parking lot of a Sauget convenience store on Sunday.

Charles B. Shaw, 42 of 3317 West Chain of Rocks Road, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail, authorities said. Judge Robert Haida set bond at $1 million.

The victim is Terrill E. Vance, 46, of Florissant, Missouri. The shooting happened early Sunday in the parking lot of the Moto Mart at 3120 Mississippi Ave., Sauget, authorities said.

``After a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified that had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim following a road rage incident,” a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said. “The situation escalated unnecessarily to a deadly altercation on the parking lot of the Moto Mart. “

This story will be updated.