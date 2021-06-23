Collinsville woman faces DUI, reckless homicide charges in daughter’s death

A Collinsville woman has been charged with multiple counts of driving while intoxicated in addition to reckless homicide related to a crash that took the life of her 8-year-old daughter.

Laura Schmittling, 27, has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, and the single count of reckless homicide stemming from the November 2020 crash that resulted in the death of Kimberly “Kimmie” Tillman, 8, of Fairview Heights.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced the charges Wednesday.

Under Illinois law, the penalty for an aggravated DUI causing death charge is three to 14 years in prison. The penalty for aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm charge ranges from probation to 12 years in prison, and the reckless homicide charge is punishable from probation to five years in jail.

Madison County Associate Circuit Judge Janet Heflin set Schmittling’s bond at $250,000.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Illinois State Police responded to a four-vehicle automobile accident on I-55 South near the Livingston exit. Eight-year-old Kimberly Tillman was killed in the accident, and 2-year old Serenity Tauchert suffered severe facial fractures.

Toxicology reports showed Schmittling allegedly had methamphetamines, amphetamines, and THC in her system at the time of the crash.

“The death of a child is always a tragedy,” Haine said. “But the circumstances in this case are especially heartbreaking. Driving while intoxicated is unacceptable and can have deadly consequences.”

Kimmie Tillman was a second-grade student at Illini Elementary School in Fairview Heights at the time of her death. According to the obituary published in the Belleville News-Democrat, she “loved coloring and was always reading her books. She spent her time playing video games, watching YouTube videos and was recently introduced to the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, which she loved.”

Haine praised the Illinois State Police and Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Wykoff for their assistance.