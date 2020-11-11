Collinsville 8-year-old killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash in southwest IL

An 8-year old from Collinsville was killed and three other children were injured in a multiple car crash on Interstate 55 Tuesday night.

According to Illinois State Police, Laura D. Schmittling, 27, of Collinsville, was traveling south at milepost 37, just north of the New Douglas Road exit. For reasons not yet determined by investigators, her 2008 grey Chevrolet Malibu ran off the roadway to the left and struck the guardrail.

Her 8-year-old passenger was killed and a 2-year-old was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital with injuries. The child’s condition is not known.

Two other children in a second vehicle also were injured and taken to an area hospital.

A 2003 Red Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer driven by Travis D. Michael’s, 35, of Hazleton, Iowa was traveling at the same location. He swerved to avoid Schmittling’s vehicle and sideswiped the vehicle driven by Lacy Weiser, 23, of Highland, who was traveling in an adjacent lane, according to an ISP release.

A 4-year old and a 6-month old in Wieser’s silver Ford Focus were injured. Their condition also has not been released.

A fourth vehicle, a white International semi driven by Benjamin N. Brunoehler, 27, of Sandwich Illinois, also struck Schmittling’s car.

Pending the ongoing investigation, charges may be issued, state police said.