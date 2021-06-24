Man charged with sexually abusing handicapped woman at Fairview Heights nail salon

A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with sexually abusing a handicapped woman at a Fairview Heights nail salon.

According to a press release issued by the Fairview Heights Police Department, Peter Tran has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery of a handicapped person and public indecency while working at Lynn Nails, located in the 4600 block of North Illinois in Fairview Heights.

Tran’s bond is set at $85,000. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday and was reported to the Fairview Heights Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the release, the female victim, who is confined to a wheelchair with little to no feeling in her feet, reported that while she was receiving a pedicure, the male employee exposed himself and used her foot to sexually gratify himself.

She described the male and produced video evidence of the sex act, which the suspect believed was being shielded from view by a table he used during the nail procedure, the press release noted.

After receiving the information from the victim, officers responded to the business where they took Tran into custody.