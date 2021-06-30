Crime

Fairview Heights man charged after pointing gun, demanding money

Shiloh

A Fairview Heights 19-year-old was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery in a St. Clair County court.

Ontourio L. Eiland is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $50,000 after allegedly pointing a gun and demanding money. The alleged incident took place Monday.

According to a release issued by the Shiloh Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Santa Anna Court at 11:23 p.m. Monday, after receiving a complaint about suspicious banging on a resident’s door.

Upon arrival, police were told the suspect had been chased by another individual carrying a gun.

Eiland knew the alleged victim and had been following him in his vehicle, according to the release. He then allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle with his, pointing a gun out his car window and demanded money.

Police say Eiland then fled the scene on foot. He was located by officers shortly after and arrested, police said.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service