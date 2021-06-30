Fairview Heights man charged after pointing gun, demanding money

A Fairview Heights 19-year-old was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery in a St. Clair County court.

Ontourio L. Eiland is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $50,000 after allegedly pointing a gun and demanding money. The alleged incident took place Monday.

According to a release issued by the Shiloh Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Santa Anna Court at 11:23 p.m. Monday, after receiving a complaint about suspicious banging on a resident’s door.

Upon arrival, police were told the suspect had been chased by another individual carrying a gun.

Eiland knew the alleged victim and had been following him in his vehicle, according to the release. He then allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle with his, pointing a gun out his car window and demanded money.

Police say Eiland then fled the scene on foot. He was located by officers shortly after and arrested, police said.