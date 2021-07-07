Granite City man accused of crashing into home, killing woman faces DUI charges

A 73-year-old Granite City woman died after a vehicle smashed into her home located in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue in Granite City on Monday. A man has been charged in connection with her death. dholtmann@bnd.com

A Granite City man accused of crashing his vehicle into a woman’s home and killing her has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI, the Granite City Police Department said Wednesday.

Jonathan M. Beasley, 47, of the 3400 block of Colgate Place in Granite City, faces two charges of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death in connection with the fatality, according to a news release from Major Nick Novacich, the assistant police chief.

Virginia Ann Ohren was at home Monday when a vehicle crashed into her house in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue in Granite City.

First-responders found Ohren in the house and she died from injuries sustained in the crash, Novacich said. She was 73.

Beasley was being held in the Granite City Police Department in lieu of $200,000 bond on Wednesday. If bail is not posted, he will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.