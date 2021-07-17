Major Case Squad of St. Louis activated to investigate fatal shooting in Madison County

At least 15 police officers from area law enforcement agencies are working the scene of a fatal shooting in Madison late Friday night.

Antwone L. Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas died at a St. Louis area hospital after police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting his shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 11:51 p.m.

The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate. According a press release issued by Deputy Commander Brian Koberna, “significant progress” has been made in the investigation.

In the meantime, anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750.