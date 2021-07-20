Investigators seek identity of body found in Dupo, whereabouts of missing man

Investigators are still l trying to find the identity of the person whose decomposing body police found last month on Elm Avenue in Dupo.

Police Chief Dennis Plew said a police investigation has been on going in an effort to determine the identity of the person and what caused their death. The body was discovered in advanced state of decomposition, but it is believed to be a male, Plew said.

The body was found near the same time Dupo Police asked the public’s assistance in locating Eric Grindstaff, who had last been seen on May 25. According to a post on the Dupo Police Facebook page, Grindstaff was in the process of moving to an undisclosed location within the village.

KMOV Channel 4 in St. Louis reported that Grindstaff, 33, was moving from his grandmother’s house in Wood River when he was last seen. It is believe his furniture was being moved in blue Dodge van, the station reported.

Plew said it is not known if the body is Grindstaff’s, nor did he want to speculate.

“We are waiting on additional forensic information to help us identify our victim,” he said. “At this time , we are not sure who our victim is. We will wait until we have additional forensic information.”

There is no anticipated time frame as to when forensic information will be available, Plew said.

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the body or the whereabouts of Grindstaff is asked to contact the Dupo Police Department at 618-286-3397.