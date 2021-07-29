Madison man charged with 3 counts of attempting to sell child pornography

A Madison man is accused of possessing and attempting to sell child pornography.

Jordan A. Bradley, 18, has been charged on a single count of possession and three counts of trying to sell child pornography online, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Bradley also was charged with one count of unlawful use of a firearm.

He currently is being held at the Madison County Jail on $250,000 bond.

According to a release, the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office received information about child pornography being distributed to an online cloud network.

The Digital Forensic Unit of the sheriff’s office began an investigation to isolate the origin of the distribution. It uncovered enough evidence to secure a search warrant at 1822 Sixth St., Madison, which was executed Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s department.

Evidence found at that address connected Bradley to the attempts to sell the child pornography online, the release said.

The case remains an active investigation.