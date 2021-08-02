Major Case Squad activated after two are shot multiple times in Granite City

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting in Granite City during the early-morning hours Monday.

According to Granite City Police, officers were dispatched to an unspecified location on Illinois 3 at about 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found two individuals had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims, who are not be identified by police, were immediately transported to a hospital in St. Louis. Their conditions are unknown.

Granite City Police asked for the assistance of the Major Case Squad in handling the investigation.

“To ensure the integrity of the investigation, no further information regarding this incident will be released at this time,” a release from Granite City stated.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-9027 ext. 1104.