Major Case Squad probe of Granite City shooting now a murder investigation. Victim ID’d.

One of two people found with multiple gunshot wounds by Granite City Police early Monday has succumbed to their injuries.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which is leading the investigation of the shooting, identified the victim as Ahmand R. Nunley, 30. The identity of the other victim, whose present condition is not known, has not been released.

According to Granite City Police, officers were dispatched to an unspecified location on Illinois 3 at about 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found two individuals had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims, who are not be identified by police, were immediately transported to a hospital in St. Louis. Nunley’s death was announced at about noon Monday.

Granite City Police asked for the assistance of the Major Case Squad in handling the investigation. According to a release, about 15 officers are following numerous leads in the shooting.

“To ensure the integrity of the investigation, no further information regarding this incident will be released at this time,” a release from Granite City stated.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-9027 ext. 1104.