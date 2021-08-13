Madison County man charged in car crash that killed daughter

A Pontoon Beach man has been charged in connection with the death of his 6-year-old daughter.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office say Frank J. Williford was driving with his daughter while he was under the influence of methamphetamine, which caused the fatal crash.

Williford, 29, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of methamphetamine resulting in death, reckless homicide, and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence methamphetamine resulting in great bodily harm.

Bond for Williford has been set at $250,000.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 Layla A. Williford-Mason and her sibling were riding in the rear passenger side seat at about 6 p.m. when her father’s 2004 Nissan Altima wwas struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Illinois 111 and Broadway Avenue in South Roxana.

According to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn, Williford was driving northbound on Illinois 111 when a southbound 2002 Chevrolet truck driven by Pavel Chernyaviskiy, 29, collided with them as it was turning left onto eastbound Broadway Avenue.

Layla was pronounced dead at the scene. She was in a booster seat with her seat belt on during the crash.

Both Williford and Chernyaviskiy were transported to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment as well as Layla’s juvenile sibling. Chernyaviskiy’s passenger, Alex E. Turner, 21, was transported to a local hospital.

“My heart goes out to everyone involved in this tragic circumstance and apologize for time it took to bring this case to conclusion,” South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus played a major factor in prolonging the investigation into this incident with obtaining records from Missouri.”

“I would like to thank the Madison County State Attorney’s Office and A.S.A Jim Beckley for the tireless efforts to ensure this case was brought to justice. Along with Illinois State Police traffic crash re-constructionist Trooper Jeremy Mueller for their much-needed expertise in assisting with this case.”