Mascoutah business owners indicted in alleged scheme to steal, resell military equipment

Scott Air Force Base near Mascoutah, Illinois. Provided

Two men from the metro-east and a third from Missouri were indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiring to steal and sell military equipment and other military property.

Jody “Joe” Stambaugh, 50, of Nashville; Gary Stambaugh,77, of Fayetteville; and Brandon Schulte, 43, of Jefferson City, Missouri, are accused of being part of a scheme to steal military uniforms, tactical robots, night vision sights, high frequency radios and other functional military equipment and resell it, according to U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft’s office.

Others may be involved in the alleged conspiracy, according to a release from Weinhoeft.

Gary and Joe Stambaugh were co-owners of Stambaugh Enterprises, a scrap metal company in Mascoutah, which operated as a subcontractor on a U.S. Department of Defense contract, according to the indictment by a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court . The businesses was hired to collect and recycle scrap metal from multiple Defense Department facilities in Illinois and Missouri, including Scott Air Force Base and a Missouri National Guard facility in Jefferson City., Mo.

From January to October 2017, the indictment alleges, Joe Stambaugh provided an unnamed person identified only as “J.S.” with numerous military items to be sold for profit, including LED video screens, a high frequency radio, night vision sights, an antenna system, flight helmets and an infrared thermal imager.

It’s contract with the Defense Department provided that the Stambaughs destroy all military property they hauled away and prohibits them from reusing or refurbishing it for use by anybody else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to the indictment, the Stambaughs submitted false certificates claiming they had destroyed equipment as mandated.

Instead, the charging documents allege, equipment was hauled back to Stambaugh Enterprises in Mascoutah and sorted through for items that could be reused for themselves or sold.

The charging documents state that the strict procedures are vital to national security because overseas terrorist groups have previously acquired U.S. combat uniforms and used them to impersonate American soldiers.

“Any theft of government property harms the taxpayers, but worse, items such as equipment and uniforms could easily fall into the wrong hands and threaten the safety of our service members,” said Weinhoeft said in a statement.

Schulte was a national guardsman responsible for storing and disposing of military property at the Missouri National Guard facility in Jefferson City.

The federal indictment alleges the Stambaughs received military uniforms and other unauthorized sensitive military property from Schulte, even though Schulte allegedly knew the Stambaughs were only authorized to receive scrap metal. He conspired with the Stambaughs from 2015 through 2018 and, in 2019, lied to federal agents about his role in the crimes, the indictment alleges.

Schulte and the Stambaghs are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 1 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis in front if U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Beatty.

If convicted, the Stambaughs face up to 10 years in prison on each if the three counts and up to five years for conspiracy. Schulte’s conspiracy count and separate charge of making false statements each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office release.

Several federal agency’s participated in the investigation. Assistant U.S.. Attorney Luke J. Weissler is prosecuting this case.