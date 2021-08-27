Man charged with murder in deadly Granite City shooting

A Granite City man has been captured by federal marshals in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition to Madison County on first-degree murder charges.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Mantia Johnson Jr., 34, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in the August 2 shooting death of Ahmaad Nunley.

According to Granite City Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Madison at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. When they arrived, they found two individuals had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Nunly, 30, and another victim were immediately transported to a hospital in St. Louis where Nunley died from his injuries. Nunley’s death was announced at about noon on the same day.

Granite City Police asked for the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in handling the investigation. According to a release, about 15 officers followed up numerous leads.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to an NBC news local affiliate in Knoxville the investigation led officers to Eastern Tennessee, where marshals with the U.S. Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force located Johnson in a Knoxville apartment building.

He was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Several sheriff’s offices from East Tennessee counties including Anderson County, Knox County and Blount County helped with the investigation, according to the U.S. Marshal service.

“Our office is especially appreciative of the US Marshal’s office’s coordination and extraordinary efforts to bring this defendant back to Madison County to face justice for Ahmaad Nunley’s death,” Haine said in a statement.