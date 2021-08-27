Crime

Man shot to death during an attempted armed robbery at East St. Louis bank branch

East St. Louis

An attempted armed robbery of a First Bank branch in East St. Louis on Friday has left one person dead, police say.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said that a man was shot to death at the bank at 350 Riverpark Drive around 4 p.m.

Police are looking for two gunman considered to be armed and dangerous.

The investigation will be turned over to the FBI, Perry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

