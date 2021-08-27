Victim of East St. Louis bank robbery shooting is identified, suspects still at large

A security guard what shot and killed during an attempted armed bank robbery in East St. Louis on Friday, police say.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry confirmed the shooting at the First Bank branch, 350 Riverpark Drive, at around 4 p.m.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the guard as Ted T. Horn, 56, of the 1100 block of Sparta, St. Libory. Horn was pronounced at the scene at 4:50 p.m., Dye said.

The investigation has be turned over to the FBI, Perry said.

Investigators are looking for two gunman considered to be armed and dangerous. Both are Black males, both approximately 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 inches tall.

One was wearing a black hoodie with “distinct white writing” down the front, according a release from the FBI. Horizontal writing on the left arm said “Dunder Mifflin” and vertical writing said “Paper Company.”

The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a silver zipper on the front, black pants, and black shoes.

The FBI also is trying to locate a 2002-2011 white Lexus with temporary Missouri license plates, black wheel rims and no gas cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675

This is a developing story and will be updated.