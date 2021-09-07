16-year-old is shot and killed in East St. Louis. Police appeal to public for help

The Major Case Squad has turned over the case of a woman whose body was found on a roadway near Edwardsville on Saturday morning to authorities in the Atlanta City Police Department, according to a release issued Wednesday. The Wichita Eagle

A 16-year-old was shot to death early Tuesday in East St. Louis, Police Chief Kendall Perry said.

Troy Williams was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Williams was shot around 4 a.m. at Washington Avenue and 84th Street.

Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest.

“We do not know the motive for the shooting and we do not have anyone in custody. The investigation is ongoing,” Perry said.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police are jointly handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call East St. Louis police at 618-482-6600, State Police at 618-346-3990, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-Tips(This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest).