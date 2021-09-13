East St. Louis man charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old boy

Troy Williams, 16, was fatally shot at Washington and North 84th streets in East St. Louis last week. One man has been charged in connection with the homicide. dholtmann@bnd.com

A 28-year-old East St. Louis man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in East St. Louis last week at the intersection of North 84 and Washington streets.

Barneshio A. White ll, of the 800 block of North 84th Street in East St. Louis, was charged with murder/intent to kill/injure in the death of Troy Williams, according to charges issued by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office.

White is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation/physical harm. The third charge issued by the State’s Attorney’s office was for White’s alleged attempt to prevent a witness from calling the police to tell them White had shot Williams, the State’s Attorney’s criminal complaint said.

White was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on Monday in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to records.

East St. Louis police were dispatched at 3:49 a.m. on Sept. 7 to North 84th Street at Washington Street to investigate a call that someone had been shot and was not breathing.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department, Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, the St. Clair County Coroner and St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.