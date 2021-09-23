Waterloo man sentenced in U.S. court for defrauding employer of more than $600,000

A Waterloo man will serve 18 months in federal prison for defrauding a Mascoutah business for more than $600,000.

Timothy P. Mayer, 42, pleaded guilty to the fraud scheme in federal court in East St. Louis in May. He admitted that, beginning in July 2019, he began charging expensive tires to his employer, Jung Truck Service, Mascoutah, where he worked as a manager. Mayer then sold tires on the side and pocketed the money, according to the charging documents.

He also stole tires and brakes directly from Jung Truck’s inventory to be sold on the side, the charges state.

The FBI office in Springfield, which investigated the case, determined the total value of the tires fraudulently acquired by Mayer exceeded $600,000.

Mayer was sentenced Thursday in U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois. He has been ordered by the court to pay $624,807 in restitution to Jung Truck and will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.