Major Case Squad activated after man found severely beaten, unresponsive near Millstadt

An man with serious injuries, who police did not identify, was found unresponsive inside a home in the 9100 block of Concordia Church Road near Belleville and Millstadt late Thursday afternoon.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department called on the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to take over the investigation of the case.

Matt Jany, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said the man appeared to be the victim of an aggravated battery.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated,” Jany said.

No other information is being released for now, Jany said.

The unincorporated area of St. Clair County is north of Millstadt. The Major Case Squad is asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact the Major Case Squad to call 618-825-5200.