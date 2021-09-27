Belleville West employee investigated after ‘offensive conduct’ at homecoming dance

Belleville West high school students arrive for the first day of school. dholtmann@bnd.com

A Belleville West High School educational support employee allegedly engaged in offensive conduct toward students at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday night, according to a letter sent by the district to parents.

Belleville Township High School District 201 is working with the Belleville Police Department to investigate the incident, Superintendent Brian Mentzer said Monday. The investigation is ongoing and Mentzer said the district was cooperating and collaborating with the police.

The alleged interactions did not involve physical contact with the students, according to the letter. The Department of Children and Family Services was notified by the district.

“At this time, the district has taken steps to ensure that the employee does not have contact with students while the investigation is being conducted,” Mentzer said in the letter.

The Belleville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

