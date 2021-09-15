Education
Here’s where to find info on COVID cases in your kid’s St. Clair County school district
COVID-19 cases in school-aged children have been on the rise since the summer.
As the school year ramps up, many districts in the metro-east are maintaining online dashboards to keep track of staff and student cases and quarantines.
Here’s where to find COVID case data for the school districts publicly sharing that information in St. Clair County:
Belleville 201, included in the daily student bulletin
O’Fallon 90, included at the end of the district’s FAQ document
Comments