Man shot and killed during early morning hours in East St. Louis

A 38-year old East St. Louis man was shot and killed at 17th Street and Missouri Avenue early Friday morning.

A call came into the East St. Louis Police Department at approximately 1:45 a.m. reporting that shots had been fired. When police arrived on scene, they found the victim, whose identity has not yet been released.

The man was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital where he died, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

Police are currently investigating the apparent murder. They have not made any arrests at this time, East St. Louis police said.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:23 AM.