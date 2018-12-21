This Clinton County school district just picked the fourth superintendent in its history

The fourth superintendent to lead Central Community High School since 1971 was recently selected.

Dustin Foutch, who is finishing his first year as the high school’s principal, will take over for Central District 71 Superintendent Kevin Meyer next school year.

Meyer, a graduate of Central High, is retiring after 16 years in the position.

He said the district has a history of long-serving administrators. “I think it’s got a lot to do with our community,” Meyer said.

Foutch said it has been his goal to prove himself as principal, so he could eventually take over for Meyer.

“I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of three amazing superintendents,” Foutch said. “All three of those guys devoted their careers to creating a culture at Central where students receive a first-class education.

Dustin Foutch was hired to be Central Community High School’s principal starting in the 2018-19 school year. Provided

“I’m just honored to serve the students and families in what I feel is one of the finest school districts in the state.”





As superintendent, Foutch said he plans to continue working toward the goal he started as principal: for all of Central’s graduates to leave ready for college or a career.

“That’s a long-term goal,” Foutch said. “I don’t know if it’s one you can ever mark off the list and say, ‘Mission accomplished.’”

He’s in the process of outlining more goals for himself in the new role that he said the school board will have to sign off on later.

Meyer said the next challenge for Central will be hiring a principal to replace Foutch next year.

As the district’s next leader, Foutch’s salay will be $120,000, with a 1 percent raise scheduled for the second and third years under his new contract.

Foutch has 12 years of experience as a principal from Centralia Junior High School, Pinckneyville Community High School and Central Community High School. He has a doctorate degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.