Here’s how Belleville East drumline scored at championships

Belleville East drumline prepares for international championship Belleville East High School drumline will compete in the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

For the first time, Belleville East High School’s marching band competed in the finals at the drumline championships. The 34 students on the team placed 13th at the event Saturday.

They had exceeded judges’ expectations at a regional competition in March and were moved up to compete against even better teams when they traveled to the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships over the weekend.

Here are the final scores from the championships:

▪ Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama: 96.200

▪ Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas: 96.050

▪ Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Connecticut: 95.100

▪ Fair Lawn High School in Fair Lawn, New Jersey: 93.925

▪ Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California: 93.350

▪ Fountain Valley High School in Fountain Valley, California: 92.450

▪ Plainfield High School in Plainfield, Indiana: 92.338

▪ Plymouth Canton Community Schools in Canton, Michigan: 91.938

▪ Irondale High School in New Brighton, Minnesota: 89.650

▪ Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California: 89.575

▪ Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, Illinois: 89.275

▪ Central Lafourche High School in Mathews, Louisiana: 88.413

▪ Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois: 87.713