Education

Here’s how Belleville East drumline scored at championships

Belleville East drumline prepares for international championship

Belleville East High School drumline will compete in the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships in Dayton, Ohio. By
Up Next
Belleville East High School drumline will compete in the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships in Dayton, Ohio. By

For the first time, Belleville East High School’s marching band competed in the finals at the drumline championships. The 34 students on the team placed 13th at the event Saturday.

They had exceeded judges’ expectations at a regional competition in March and were moved up to compete against even better teams when they traveled to the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships over the weekend.

Here are the final scores from the championships:

Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama: 96.200

Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas: 96.050

Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Connecticut: 95.100

Fair Lawn High School in Fair Lawn, New Jersey: 93.925

Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California: 93.350

Fountain Valley High School in Fountain Valley, California: 92.450

Plainfield High School in Plainfield, Indiana: 92.338

Plymouth Canton Community Schools in Canton, Michigan: 91.938

Irondale High School in New Brighton, Minnesota: 89.650

Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California: 89.575

Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, Illinois: 89.275

Central Lafourche High School in Mathews, Louisiana: 88.413

Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois: 87.713

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
  Comments  

Read Next

House OKs doubling of fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses

Politics & Government

House OKs doubling of fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses

By Grant Morgan Capitol News Illinois

A bill proposing doubling ticket fines for illegally passing school buses passed the House. House Bill 1873 would double the fine for first offenses to $300 from $150 and for second offenses to $1,000 from $500.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE EDUCATION
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service