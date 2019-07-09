Education
Belleville high schools employees’ salaries added to BND Public Pay Database
What do public employees make compared to you?
Salaries and wages for the nearly 1,000 people employed by Belleville High School District 201 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.
The highest-paid employees were the administrators, including the superintendent and program directors. Here are their earnings for last year, which were provided to the BND through a public records request:
▪ Superintendent Jeff Dosier: $184,799.26
▪ Assistant Superintendent Brian Mentzer: $145,359.86
▪ Belleville West Principal Rich Mertens: $140,843.02
▪ Alternative School Director Andrea Gannon: $137,522.04
▪ Special Education Director Melissa Taylor: $137,522.04
The BND previously published salary information for other school employees in Belleville, Swansea and Fairview Heights.
Belleville 201 provided salary information for the calendar year, from Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018, while other districts provided the budget year, July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018. In each case, they are the latest figures available.
To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to bnd.com/publicpay.
