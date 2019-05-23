Metro-East News
Salaries for employees in seven school districts added to BND Public Pay Database
What do public employees make compared to you?
The salaries and wages of more than 1,000 school employees in Belleville, Swansea and Fairview Heights have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.
The superintendents were the highest-paid employees in the school districts. Here are their earnings for last year, which were provided to the BND through public records requests:
▪ Whiteside District 115 Superintendent Peggy Burke: $138,612
▪ Pontiac-William Holliday District 105 Superintendent Julie Brown: $136,687
▪ Signal Hill District 181 Superintendent Janice Kunz: $136,299
▪ High Mount District 116 Superintendent Mark Halwachs: $128,554
▪ Wolf Branch District 113 Superintendent Scott Harres: $128,450
▪ Belle Valley District 119 Superintendent R.Dane Gale: $124,696
▪ Harmony-Emge District 175 Superintendent Dave Deets: $97,728
Harmony-Emge and Signal Hill districts provided salary information for the calendar year, from Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018, while other districts provided the budget year, July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018. In each case, they are the latest figures available.
To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to bnd.com/publicpay.
Comments