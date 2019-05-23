Salaries for employees in seven school districts added to BND Public Pay Database

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

The salaries and wages of more than 1,000 school employees in Belleville, Swansea and Fairview Heights have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The superintendents were the highest-paid employees in the school districts. Here are their earnings for last year, which were provided to the BND through public records requests:





▪ Whiteside District 115 Superintendent Peggy Burke: $138,612

▪ Pontiac-William Holliday District 105 Superintendent Julie Brown: $136,687

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Signal Hill District 181 Superintendent Janice Kunz: $136,299

▪ High Mount District 116 Superintendent Mark Halwachs: $128,554

▪ Wolf Branch District 113 Superintendent Scott Harres: $128,450

▪ Belle Valley District 119 Superintendent R.Dane Gale: $124,696

▪ Harmony-Emge District 175 Superintendent Dave Deets: $97,728

Harmony-Emge and Signal Hill districts provided salary information for the calendar year, from Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018, while other districts provided the budget year, July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018. In each case, they are the latest figures available.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to bnd.com/publicpay.