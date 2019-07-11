Employee salaries from more St. Clair County schools added to BND Public Pay Database

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

The salaries and wages of 650 employees in six St. Clair County school districts have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The highest-paid school employees in Belleville BASSC, Millstadt, Shiloh, Brooklyn, Smithton and St. Libory were the superintendents and the executive director of the county’s special education cooperative.

Here are their earnings for last year, which were provided to the BND through public records requests:

▪ Former Millstadt District 160 Superintendent Jonathan Green: $132,828.09 (Brad Landgraf took over as Millstadt’s superintendent Aug. 1.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Belleville Area Special Services Cooperative Executive Director Jeff Daugherty: $125,018

▪ Shiloh District 85 Superintendent Dale Sauer: $122,756.39

▪ Brooklyn District 188 Superintendent and Principal Ronald Ferrell: $119,150.53

▪ Smithton District 130 Superintendent Ryan Wamser: $116,299.92

▪ St. Libory District 30 Superintendent Thomas Rude: $64,875

Daugherty’s wages at BASSC include only his base salary. Information about any stipends or overtime he might have earned was not available.

Brooklyn, Smithton and St. Libory districts provided salary information for the calendar year, from Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018, while other districts provided the budget year, July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018. In each case, they are the latest figures available.

The BND previously published salary information for other school employees in Belleville, Swansea and Fairview Heights.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to bnd.com/publicpay.