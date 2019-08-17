Education
Meet the area’s new school leaders and see how much they earn
Over 20 new superintendents and principals have started working this school year across the region.
Here is a roundup of the top administrators:
District: Aviston School District 21
Superintendent: Phil Hamil
Previous position: Superintendent for Tamaroa School District 5
Education: Bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in educational leadership and a specialist in education degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Salary: $89,500
District: Belleville School District 118
Superintendent: Ryan Boike
Previous position: Assistant superintendent for Belleville School District 118
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Doctorate in education from St. Louis University.
Salary: $172,000
School: Central Junior High in Belleville
Principal: Monet Webster
Previous position: Administrative intern for Belleville School District 118
Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University and master’s degree Lindenwood University
Salary: $88,078
School: Franklin Elementary in Belleville
Principal: Stevie Brown
Previous position: Assistant principal Collinsville High School
Education: Bachelor’s, master’s and educational specialist degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $94,498
District: Central Community High School District 71
Superintendent: Dustin Foutch
Previous position: Principal at Central High School in Breese
Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University; doctorate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $120,000
District: Collinsville School District 10
Superintendent: Brad Skertich
Previous position: Superintendent for Southwestern Community Unit School District
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University; master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $160,000
School: Kreitner Elementary
Principal: Kari Karidis
Previous position: Principal of Hollywood Heights School and assistant principal of Collinsville High School.
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a doctorate in educational leadership from St. Louis University.
Salary: $90,903
School: Hollywood Heights
Principal: Tara Glynn, who also will serve as a special education supervisor for the district.
Previous position: Collinsville High School individualized education program coordinator
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master’s degree in education from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $78,000
School: Summit and Jefferson Elementary schools
Principal: Stephanie Pulse
Previous position: Special education teacher at Summit Elementary.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $65,000
District: Columbia School District 4
School: Columbia Middle School
Principal: Angela Huels
Previous position: Assistant principal at Columbia High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Quincy University; master’s degree with an emphasis in technology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $84,500
District: Diocese of Belleville
School: Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo
Principal: Steve Kidd
Previous position: Principal of St. James Catholic School in Millstadt
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; master’s degree in educational administration and leadership from McKendree University.
Salary: Not released by the private school.
School: St. James Catholic School in Millstadt
Principal: Cynthia Hasenstab
Previous position: Eighth-grade resource teacher at West Junior High in Belleville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in workforce education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in Las Vegas; master’s degrees in education and in educational administration and leadership from McKendree University.
Salary: Not released by the private school.
District: East St. Louis School District 189
School: Annette Officer Elementary
Principal: Tiffani Brown
Previous position: Principal at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center in District 189
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education from Pittsburg State University; master’s degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $99,778
School: Katie Harper Wright Elementary
Principal: Maria Burton
Previous position: Principal of Lincoln Middle School in District 189
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; master’s in education administration Lindenwood University; education specialist degree from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $105,604
School: Lincoln Middle School
Principal: David Shanks
Previous position: Assistant principal East St. Louis High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia; master’s in education and a master’s in administration from the University of Missouri in St. Louis; and an education specialist degree from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.
Salary: $104,522
School: Vivian D. Adams Center
Principal: Melanie Hood
Previous position: Assistant principal at Mason/Clark Middle School in District 189
Education: Bachelors in education from Eastern Illinois University; master’s in education and teacher development from McKendree University; and master’s education and administration from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $95,963
School: Wyvetter Younge Alternative
Principal: Darnell Spencer
Previous position: Assistant principal at East St. Louis High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; master’s degree in education administration from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $107,892
District: Edwardsville School District 7
Superintendent: Jason Henderson
Previous position: Assistant Superintendent at Triad Community Unit School District 2.
Education: Master’s degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $150,000
Grant School District 110
School: Grant Middle in Fairview Heights
Principal: Rocky Horrighs
Previous position: Principal of Central Junior High School in Belleville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education and master’s degree in education administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; specialist degree in education administration from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $86,400
District: High Mount School District 116 in Swansea
Superintendent: Beth Horner
Previous position: Assistant superintendent for Columbia School District 4
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University; and master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $113,000
District: Madison County Regional Office of Education
Superintendent: Robert Werden
Previous position: Madison County Career & Technical Education director
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture with specialization in education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in administration and leadership with specialization in education from McKendree University.
Salary: $119,832
School: Center for Educational Opportunities School in Troy
Principal: Anthony Smith
Previous position: Principal of JTC Academy Therapeutic Day School in Centreville
Education: Associate of applied arts degree with specialization in health education from Rend Lake College; bachelor’s degree in secondary education with specialization in health education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and a master’s degree in administration and leadership with a specialization in education from McKendree University.
Salary: $62,000
District: Marissa School District 40
Superintendent: Jeff Strieker
Previous position: Superintendent of Breese School District 12
Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University; master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and specialist degree in education from Eastern Illinois University.
Salary: $100,000
District: Signal Hill School District 181
Superintendent: Kelly Bohnenstiehl
Previous position: Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River-Hartford School District 15
Salary: $120,000
District: Waterloo School District 5
School: Gardner Elementary in Waterloo
Principal: Jessica Washausen
Previous position: Assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from McKendree University; master’s degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $93,000
Information regarding new leaders from several other schools and school districts could not be obtained by the News-Democrat and will be published after the BND can get confirmation from the districts.
These schools and districts include the superintendent of Cahokia School District 187; principals at the Seventh Grade Academy, the Eighth Grade Academy and Cahokia High School in the Cahokia School District; principal for Illini Elementary School in Grant School District 110; principal for Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River-Hartford School District 15; superintendent for Madison School District 12; and superintendent for Whiteside School District 115.
