Meet the area’s new school leaders and see how much they earn

1st day of school for students and new principal at Belleville school Franklin Elementary school in Belleville welcomed students back to school and their new principal Stevie Brown. Principal Brown was previously an assistant principal at Collinsville High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Franklin Elementary school in Belleville welcomed students back to school and their new principal Stevie Brown. Principal Brown was previously an assistant principal at Collinsville High School.

Over 20 new superintendents and principals have started working this school year across the region.

Here is a roundup of the top administrators:

District: Aviston School District 21

Superintendent: Phil Hamil

Previous position: Superintendent for Tamaroa School District 5

Education: Bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in educational leadership and a specialist in education degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Salary: $89,500

Phil Hamil is the new superintendent for Aviston School District 21. Provided

District: Belleville School District 118

Superintendent: Ryan Boike

Previous position: Assistant superintendent for Belleville School District 118

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Doctorate in education from St. Louis University.

Salary: $172,000

Ryan Boike is the new superintendent for Belleville School District 118. Provided

School: Central Junior High in Belleville

Principal: Monet Webster

Previous position: Administrative intern for Belleville School District 118

Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University and master’s degree Lindenwood University

Salary: $88,078

Monet Webster is the new principal of Central Junior High in Belleville. Provided

School: Franklin Elementary in Belleville

Principal: Stevie Brown

Previous position: Assistant principal Collinsville High School

Education: Bachelor’s, master’s and educational specialist degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $94,498

Stevie Brown is the new principal of Franklin Elementary School in Belleville. Provided

District: Central Community High School District 71

Superintendent: Dustin Foutch

Previous position: Principal at Central High School in Breese

Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University; doctorate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $120,000

Dustin Foutch is the new superintendent for Central Community High School District 71 in Breese. Provided

District: Collinsville School District 10

Superintendent: Brad Skertich

Previous position: Superintendent for Southwestern Community Unit School District

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University; master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $160,000

Brad Skertich is the new superintendent for Collinsville School District 10. Provided

School: Kreitner Elementary

Principal: Kari Karidis

Previous position: Principal of Hollywood Heights School and assistant principal of Collinsville High School.

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a doctorate in educational leadership from St. Louis University.

Salary: $90,903

Kari Karidis is the new principal at Kreitner Elementary School. Alex Paz Provided by Collinsville School District 10

School: Hollywood Heights

Principal: Tara Glynn, who also will serve as a special education supervisor for the district.

Previous position: Collinsville High School individualized education program coordinator

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master’s degree in education from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $78,000

Tara Glynn is the new principal at Hollywood Heights School. Provided

School: Summit and Jefferson Elementary schools

Principal: Stephanie Pulse

Previous position: Special education teacher at Summit Elementary.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $65,000

Stephanie Pulse is the new principal of Summit and Jefferson Elementary schools in Collinsville School District 10. Provided

District: Columbia School District 4

School: Columbia Middle School

Principal: Angela Huels

Previous position: Assistant principal at Columbia High School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Quincy University; master’s degree with an emphasis in technology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $84,500

Angela Huels is the new principal of Columbia Middle School. Provided

District: Diocese of Belleville

School: Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo

Principal: Steve Kidd

Previous position: Principal of St. James Catholic School in Millstadt

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; master’s degree in educational administration and leadership from McKendree University.

Salary: Not released by the private school.

Steve Kidd is the new principal of Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo. Provided

School: St. James Catholic School in Millstadt

Principal: Cynthia Hasenstab

Previous position: Eighth-grade resource teacher at West Junior High in Belleville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in workforce education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in Las Vegas; master’s degrees in education and in educational administration and leadership from McKendree University.

Salary: Not released by the private school.

Cynthia Hasenstab is the new principal of St. James Catholic School in Millstadt. Provided

District: East St. Louis School District 189

School: Annette Officer Elementary

Principal: Tiffani Brown

Previous position: Principal at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center in District 189

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education from Pittsburg State University; master’s degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $99,778

Tiffani Brown is the new principal of Annette Officer Elementary School in East St. Louis. Provided

School: Katie Harper Wright Elementary

Principal: Maria Burton

Previous position: Principal of Lincoln Middle School in District 189

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; master’s in education administration Lindenwood University; education specialist degree from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $105,604

Maria Burton is the new principal of Katie Harper Wright Elementary School in East St. Louis. Provided

School: Lincoln Middle School

Principal: David Shanks

Previous position: Assistant principal East St. Louis High School

Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia; master’s in education and a master’s in administration from the University of Missouri in St. Louis; and an education specialist degree from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

Salary: $104,522

David Shanks is the new principal of Lincoln Middle School in East St. Louis. Provided

School: Vivian D. Adams Center

Principal: Melanie Hood

Previous position: Assistant principal at Mason/Clark Middle School in District 189

Education: Bachelors in education from Eastern Illinois University; master’s in education and teacher development from McKendree University; and master’s education and administration from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $95,963

Melanie Hood is the new principal of Vivian D. Adams Center in East St. Louis. Provided

School: Wyvetter Younge Alternative

Principal: Darnell Spencer

Previous position: Assistant principal at East St. Louis High School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; master’s degree in education administration from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $107,892

Darnell Spencer is the new principal at Wyvetter Younge Alternative School in East St. Louis. Provided

District: Edwardsville School District 7

Superintendent: Jason Henderson

Previous position: Assistant Superintendent at Triad Community Unit School District 2.

Education: Master’s degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $150,000

Jason Henderson is the new superintendent for Edwardsville School District 7. Provided

Grant School District 110

School: Grant Middle in Fairview Heights

Principal: Rocky Horrighs

Previous position: Principal of Central Junior High School in Belleville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education and master’s degree in education administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; specialist degree in education administration from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $86,400

Rocky Horrighs is the new principal of Grant Middle School in Fairview Heights. Provided

District: High Mount School District 116 in Swansea

Superintendent: Beth Horner

Previous position: Assistant superintendent for Columbia School District 4

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University; and master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $113,000

Beth Horner is the new superintendent of High Mount School District 116 in Swansea. Provided

District: Madison County Regional Office of Education

Superintendent: Robert Werden

Previous position: Madison County Career & Technical Education director

Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture with specialization in education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in administration and leadership with specialization in education from McKendree University.

Salary: $119,832

Robert Werden is the new superintendent for the Madison County Regional Office of Education. Provided

School: Center for Educational Opportunities School in Troy

Principal: Anthony Smith

Previous position: Principal of JTC Academy Therapeutic Day School in Centreville

Education: Associate of applied arts degree with specialization in health education from Rend Lake College; bachelor’s degree in secondary education with specialization in health education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and a master’s degree in administration and leadership with a specialization in education from McKendree University.

Salary: $62,000

Anthony Smith is the new principal of the Center for Educational Opportunities School in Troy. Provided

District: Marissa School District 40

Superintendent: Jeff Strieker

Previous position: Superintendent of Breese School District 12

Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University; master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and specialist degree in education from Eastern Illinois University.

Salary: $100,000

Jeff Strieker is the new superintendent for Marissa School District 40. Provided

District: Signal Hill School District 181

Superintendent: Kelly Bohnenstiehl

Previous position: Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River-Hartford School District 15

Salary: $120,000

Kelly Bohnenstiehl is the new superintendent of Signal Hill School District 181 in Belleville. Provided

District: Waterloo School District 5

School: Gardner Elementary in Waterloo

Principal: Jessica Washausen

Previous position: Assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from McKendree University; master’s degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $93,000

Jessica Washausen is the new principal of Gardner Elementary in Waterloo. Provided

Information regarding new leaders from several other schools and school districts could not be obtained by the News-Democrat and will be published after the BND can get confirmation from the districts.

These schools and districts include the superintendent of Cahokia School District 187; principals at the Seventh Grade Academy, the Eighth Grade Academy and Cahokia High School in the Cahokia School District; principal for Illini Elementary School in Grant School District 110; principal for Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River-Hartford School District 15; superintendent for Madison School District 12; and superintendent for Whiteside School District 115.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? We wanted to give residents a roundup of all the new school administrators in the area as another school year kicks off. The base salary amounts listed were obtained after Freedom of Information Act requests made to public school districts. The private schools on the list are not required to release salary information like the public schools. To see salaries of public school and government employees across the region, go the News-Democrat’s public pay database at bnd.com.