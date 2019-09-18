Part 2: New metro-east superintendents and principals and what they are paid

1st day of school for students and new principal at Belleville school Franklin Elementary school in Belleville welcomed students back to school and their new principal Stevie Brown. Principal Brown was previously an assistant principal at Collinsville High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Franklin Elementary school in Belleville welcomed students back to school and their new principal Stevie Brown. Principal Brown was previously an assistant principal at Collinsville High School.

When the News-Democrat posted a roundup of new school superintendents and principals in the region last month, there were five districts that did not respond at the deadline with the information requested.

Since then, the BND has collected the following biographical information and salaries for the new administrators not featured previously:

Cahokia School District 187

Superintendent: Arnett Harvey

Previous position: Chief financial officer for Cahokia School District 187

Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business administration from Washington University; superintendent endorsement.

Salary: $203,061

School: Cahokia High School

Principal: Valeska Hill

Previous position: Associate principal at Cahokia High School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Salary: $113,203

School: Eighth Grade Academy

Principal: Michelle Cooley

Previous position: Assistant principal at Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls in St. Louis

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology from East Texas Baptist College; master’s degree in educational administration and a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

Salary: $86,386

School: Seventh Grade Academy

Principal: Curtis McCall Jr.

Previous position: Dean of students at Cahokia High School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in health from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in education administration from Lindenwood University.

Salary: $88,194

Grant School District 110, Fairview Heights

School: Illini Elementary

Principal: Carla Lasley

Previous position: Principal at Grant Middle School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from McKendree University; master’s in administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $97,030

Madison School District 12

Superintendent: Andrew Reinking

Previous position: Assistant regional superintendent for Madison County

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Westminster College; master’s degree in instructional technology, specialist degree in administration and a doctorate in education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $120,000

Whiteside School District 115

Superintendent: Mark Heuring

Previous position: Superintendent and principal Damiansville Elementary School District

Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University; master’s degree in educational leadership from McKendree University; and specialist in education from Eastern Illinois University.

Salary: $115,000

Wood River-Hartford School District

School: Lewis and Clark Elementary

Principal: Jill Christeson

Previous position: Kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and master’s degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Salary: $66,000

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? We wanted to give residents a roundup of all the new school administrators in the area as another school year kicks off. The base salary amounts listed were obtained after Freedom of Information Act requests made to public school districts. To see salaries of public school and government employees across the region, go the News-Democrat’s public pay database at bnd.com.