Part 2: New metro-east superintendents and principals and what they are paid

When the News-Democrat posted a roundup of new school superintendents and principals in the region last month, there were five districts that did not respond at the deadline with the information requested.
Since then, the BND has collected the following biographical information and salaries for the new administrators not featured previously:
Cahokia School District 187
Superintendent: Arnett Harvey
Previous position: Chief financial officer for Cahokia School District 187
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business administration from Washington University; superintendent endorsement.
Salary: $203,061
School: Cahokia High School
Principal: Valeska Hill
Previous position: Associate principal at Cahokia High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Salary: $113,203
School: Eighth Grade Academy
Principal: Michelle Cooley
Previous position: Assistant principal at Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls in St. Louis
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology from East Texas Baptist College; master’s degree in educational administration and a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.
Salary: $86,386
School: Seventh Grade Academy
Principal: Curtis McCall Jr.
Previous position: Dean of students at Cahokia High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in health from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; master’s degree in education administration from Lindenwood University.
Salary: $88,194
Grant School District 110, Fairview Heights
School: Illini Elementary
Principal: Carla Lasley
Previous position: Principal at Grant Middle School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from McKendree University; master’s in administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $97,030
Madison School District 12
Superintendent: Andrew Reinking
Previous position: Assistant regional superintendent for Madison County
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Westminster College; master’s degree in instructional technology, specialist degree in administration and a doctorate in education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $120,000
Whiteside School District 115
Superintendent: Mark Heuring
Previous position: Superintendent and principal Damiansville Elementary School District
Education: Bachelor’s degree from McKendree University; master’s degree in educational leadership from McKendree University; and specialist in education from Eastern Illinois University.
Salary: $115,000
Wood River-Hartford School District
School: Lewis and Clark Elementary
Principal: Jill Christeson
Previous position: Kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and master’s degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Salary: $66,000
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why did we report this story?
We wanted to give residents a roundup of all the new school administrators in the area as another school year kicks off. The base salary amounts listed were obtained after Freedom of Information Act requests made to public school districts. To see salaries of public school and government employees across the region, go the News-Democrat’s public pay database at bnd.com.
