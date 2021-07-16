Education

Southwest Illinois schools are setting mask policies for the fall. Here’s where they stand

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health released new reopening guidance on July 9, schools in the metro-east are beginning to share their return-to-learn plans for the fall.

Here’s what we know so far about the new guidance:

Here’s what the COVID mask policies will be for metro-east school districts in the coming school year:

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service