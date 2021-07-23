Collinsville schools share return-to-learn plan ahead of board approval

Collinsville CUSD 10 will recommend staff and students who haven’t been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks this fall, but won’t necessarily require them, according to its return-to-learn plan.

The district shared its return to learn plan Friday. There is a public hearing and special board of education meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday for the public to weigh-in on the plan and for the board to vote on it.

While the draft of the plan doesn’t explicitly require masks, it doesn’t rule out requiring masks in the future.

“Per the Illinois State Board of Education, the district may require staff and students to wear masks as a layered mitigation strategy during the school day or for part of the school day and/or an extended period of time,” the guidance states. “Therefore, it is expected that each child will carry a mask with them during the school day.”

School buses are considered public transportation, and all passengers and drivers are required to wear a mask on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Brad Skertich was one of 10 school superintendents across Illinois organizing a push for local control when it came to school reopening plans.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has since adopted the latest federal guidance, which grants schools much more autonomy this year, while still emphasizing the importance of layering mitigation measures, like masking, social distancing, testing and sanitation.