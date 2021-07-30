Education

What IL parents, educators can do to address sadness, stress among students this fall

Some southwestern Illinois parents say their children had mental health challenges in the last school year because they struggled to connect, keep up with lessons and deal with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one of the main reasons they are pushing local school boards to let them send their children back to school in the fall without a face covering.

Niki Grajewski, a child mental health expert in southern Illinois, said anxiety, fear and frustration are normal reactions to any “adverse experience,” including a pandemic. She has advice for parents and educators as students prepare to start another academic year with the coronavirus.

Grajewski is the clinical manager for Centerstone’s family services program. Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system that specializes in mental health and substance abuse treatment. Grajewski’s program supports about 50 southern Illinois schools’ mental health services. She has been a licensed clinical social worker since 2005.

“The things that we’ve been seeing from kids and even from parents and families, even their anger towards things not going the way they want with school, that’s all completely explainable because of the circumstances that we’re all living in right now,” Grajewski said. “... I also think it’s given us all a chance to figure out how to deal with stress and anxiety in more healthy ways.”

She offered three things that adults at home and in the classroom can do to support the mental health of children:

